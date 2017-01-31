MILAN (AP) — A controversial project to cover the Verona Arena has nudged forward with the announcement that a German proposal has won a competition for the best proposal to shield the ancient Roman amphitheater from rain.
The 13.5-million-euro ($14.5-million) proposal by engineering firm Schlaich Bergermann & Partner and Gergan Marg & Partners architects calls for a curtain membrane that would be extended on cables in case of rain, with minimal visibility when retracted.
Verona Mayor Flavio Tosi said Tuesday that the project could be completed in three years if approved by the cultural ministry in Rome. The Calzedonia fashion group will help with financing.
The project has been beset by concerns over the impact on the ancient structure, the third-largest Roman amphitheater in the world and modern-day concert and opera venue.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.