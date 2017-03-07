BERLIN (AP) — German police have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old man who allegedly killed a 9-year-old boy in the western town of Herne and boasted about the murder on a video posted online.
The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the man bragged about the killing on the so-called darknet — an area of cyberspace invisible on the open internet often used for illegal activity.
Police have been searching for the man since the boy’s body was found in the basement of a house in Herne on Monday night. Police in Herne couldn’t immediately be reached for further details.
The authorities warned people in Herne and the surrounding region that the man, whose name wasn’t released, knows martial arts and could be armed and dangerous.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Is your kid absent more than classmates? School ‘nudge’ letters tell parents just how much VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson: Trump’s original travel ban was indefensible; we’re reviewing the new one
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.