DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.
North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were “three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium” and that “there was one player injured inside and damage to a window.”
Dortmund said the player, reported in German media to be Spain’s Marc Bartra, was “in safety” and that “there is no danger in and around the stadium.”
In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Cornerback or offensive lineman? Here's who the mock drafts have the Seahawks taking
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.