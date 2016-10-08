BERLIN (AP) — German police have raided an apartment building in the eastern city of Chemnitz after receiving information someone may be planning a bombing attack.
The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police said they had raided an apartment after getting the information and evacuated a nearby house.
Further information wasn’t immediately available and police didn’t have any details on who was suspected to be behind the possible plot.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.