BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say more than 1,000 police officers have made searches related to criminals gangs across Germany and have seized weapons, drugs and documents.
German news agency dpa reports the raids took place early Wednesday with the goal of finding evidence for illegal business.
The state interior minister of Hesse, Peter Beuth, called the raids a “thoroughly planned blow against organized crime in Germany.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.