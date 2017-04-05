BERLIN (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in the kidnapping and slaying of a German banker’s wife nearly seven years after the crime, the day after releasing a photo of a new suspect.

Ulm police said Thursday they expect DNA comparison results later in the day, the dpa news agency reported. They did not release any details about the man or where he was arrested, but said he has told authorities he had a hatred for the banker’s family.

Maria Boegerl was kidnapped from her home in the southern town of Heidenheim in 2010 and a ransom of 300,000 euros ($320,000) was dropped off but never retrieved. Her body was found about three weeks later in nearby woods.

Police published a suspect’s photo Wednesday, saying he’d made statements that suggested his involvement.