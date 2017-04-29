Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police came to the aid of a pizza courier who crashed his car in the southwest German town of Gaggenau — by completing his delivery.

The 46-year-old driver hit another car early Saturday. Both drivers required hospital treatment.

In a statement, police said that after dealing with the accident the officers were able to hand over the “shaken but still edible pizzas” to the customers.

