BERLIN (AP) — Berlin authorities say they’re confident they’ll apprehend a man caught on surveillance camera brutally kicking a woman down a flight of stairs in a subway station in the German capital.

Prosecutors’ spokesman Martin Steltner told n-tv news Tuesday they’d received multiple tips about the incident. He says “we assume that we will apprehend the suspect.”

In a video published by police, the man in a group of four is walking casually down a flight of stairs, a bottle in one hand and a cigarette in the other, before he kicks a woman from behind down a half-dozen stairs.

Police say the 26-year-old woman had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

Police say the attack occurred in Berlin’s Neukoelln district in the early morning of Oct. 27.