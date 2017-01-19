BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has paid tribute to the 12 people killed in the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin a month ago.

Speaker Norbert Lammert told lawmakers Thursday that “terror aims to shake, paralyze and destabilize democratic societies. The terrorists did not achieve this aim in Germany.”

Seven Germans were among the victims, along with people from Poland, Ukraine, Italy, Israel and the Czech Republic.

Anis Amri, a Tunisian whose asylum application had been rejected, drove a commandeered truck into the market in central Berlin on Dec. 19. He was killed in a shootout with Italian police four days later after they stopped him for a routine identity check.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.