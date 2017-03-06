BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has condemned remarks by Turkey’s president accusing Germany of “Nazi practices,” days after a local authority prevented a Turkish minister from addressing a rally there.
Peter Altmaier on Monday called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks “absolutely unacceptable.”
He told German public Television ARD that “Germany cannot be outmatched regarding the rule of law, tolerance and liberality.”
He said the government was in contact with Turkey’s government and announced that “we will make sure the significance of the problems of what happened in recent days will be recognized and understood in Ankara as well.”
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
Germany-Turkey diplomatic tensions have risen amid Turkish plans to have government ministers address rallies in Germany in support of an upcoming constitutional referendum that would give Erdogan new powers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.