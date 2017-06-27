BERLIN (AP) — German leaders and lawmakers are paying tribute to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who spearheaded the country’s reunification during 16 years at the helm, in a requiem Mass at Berlin’s Roman Catholic cathedral.
The parliamentary caucus of Kohl’s conservative party organized Tuesday’s event at St. Hedwig cathedral. The current party leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were among guests.
Kohl died June 16 at 87. There won’t be an official state funeral in Germany; the main event will be an official memorial at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Saturday, reflecting his commitment to European unification.
Kohl’s death has highlighted deep rifts in his family. News agency dpa reported that prelate Karl Juesten said in his sermon: “We all wish that they find reconciliation and peace with each other.”
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat