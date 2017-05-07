FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A footbridge offering a dizzying walk over a scenic valley in northern Germany has opened.

The dpa news agency reports that the operator, Harzadrenalin, opened the 458-meter (1,500-foot) bridge to visitors on Sunday. Adult visitors are charged 6 euros ($6.58) to cross the 1.20-meter (about 4-foot) wide bridge high over the Rappbode River and alongside a large dam.

The Austrian firm HTB took almost 10 months to construct the bridge. Harzadrenalin didn’t reveal the cost.

Harzadrenalin says the bridge is longer than a 440-meter (1,445-foot) footbridge crossing the Krasnaya Polyana valley near Sochi, Russia.