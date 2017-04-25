PRAGUE (AP) — German artist Gerhard Richter, whose paintings have sold at record prices, has opened his retrospective exhibition at Prague’s National Gallery.
The gallery has put on display some 80 works by Richter, one of the most influential contemporary artists, in what is the first such exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe.
The works cover the entire career of the 85-year-old, including his first work of photographic realism — blurred paintings based on real photographs — of the 1960s and the later abstract paintings he is known for.
In 2015, a 1986 painting by Richter, “Abstract Painting,” sold for $46.3 million. It is an auction record for a work by a living European artist.
Prague’s exhibition runs from Wednesday until Sept 3.
