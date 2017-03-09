HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An Army sergeant has been charged in the slayings of two fellow soldiers found shot in an apartment outside Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.
Hinesville police said in a news release Thursday that 24-year-old Sgt. Shaquille Craig has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
He is accused of killing 23-year-old Spc. Marquez Brown of Macon and 21-year-old Pvt. Malika Darion Jackson of Foley, Alabama. Police found the two soldiers dead Sunday.
Fort Stewart said in news release that Craig of Selma, Alabama, served as a petroleum supply specialist in the 3rd Infantry Division. The two victims were assigned to a different brigade within the Fort Stewart-based division.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
It was not immediately known if Craig had an attorney. Police said he was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.