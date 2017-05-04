PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer shot and killed a man they say fired a shotgun in officers’ direction.

In a statement, Peachtree City police say officers were responding Wednesday afternoon to a report of a father and son fighting at a home in the city south of Atlanta.

Police say they arrived to find 67-year-old William Dean armed with a shotgun in the driveway.

Police said Dean fired the shotgun in the direction of the officers, and Sgt. James Harris then shot him with his police rifle, killing him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the circumstances of the shooting. Authorities did not specify the race of Dean or the officers.