ATLANTA — Georgia’s peach crop is suffering much worse than expected after an overly warm winter and a hard freeze in early spring.
Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of the state’s peach crop has been wiped out because of the weather.
Black says the lack of peaches could mean a shorter season for Georgia consumers. He says farmers probably won’t ship out of state.
Initially, farmers hoped to salvage about 70 percent of the crop.
Most Read Stories
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Boeing puts 737 up against small business jets for $6.9B defense contract
- Seattle housing market tops nation in bidding wars and price gains
The newspaper reports that the loss, combined with a blow to this year’s blueberry crop, could mean a $300 million hit to farmers.
The peach crop issue has been worse in neighboring South Carolina, where Black says he’s told more than 85 percent of the crop was lost.