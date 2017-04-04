ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding a key interstate bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week.
Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta. The collapse on Thursday forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85 and workers are continuing to remove scorched debris from the area.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said they will offer financial incentives to contractors to meet interim deadlines and have the bridge repair done by June 15.
The closed section of I-85 is a key link to some of the city’s biggest suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city where there are surprisingly few alternative routes for its size.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.