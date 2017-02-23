ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a north Georgia man with possession of the deadly toxin ricin.
An indictment filed Wednesday says William Christopher Gibbs of Morganton had ricin, a “biological agent and toxin” without registration required by law.
Ricin is found naturally in castor beans. When purified, even a very small amount of it can kill.
Gibbs was arrested Feb. 2 after driving himself to a hospital and saying he’d been exposed to ricin. Authorities said a field test of the car he was driving tested positive for ricin.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Five under-the-radar Seahawks who could make runs at a roster spot in 2017
Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment.
Federal prosecutors said after the arrest that the FBI had “identified no evidence that any poisonous or toxic substances have been dispersed or that the public is at risk” in the case.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.