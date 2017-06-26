MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man will avoid prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl he was initially charged with raping.
The Macon Telegraph reports that 21-year-old Tremayne Octavious Driskell Jr., of Macon, was also charged with child molestation. As part of a plea deal, Driskell was sentenced to five years’ probation. The molestation charges will be dismissed.
According to an arrest warrant, Driskell was visiting a home in February 2016 when he went into the girl’s bedroom, allegedly forced her to have sex and told her “not to tell anyone because he didn’t want to go to jail.”
Prosecutors say the girl didn’t tell until a couple of months later.
Driskell was sentenced as a first offender, must pay a $500 fine and $500 in attorney’s fees.