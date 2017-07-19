JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is facing charges after authorities say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.
Local news outlets are citing a police report that says 47-year-old Marius Lizunas said he wanted to “check the range” of his laser pointer when he saw the Gwinnett County police helicopter above him on July 5.
Police say that when the two officers noticed the laser in the cockpit, they traced it and recorded infrared video of the man who pointed at them. Two Johns Creek police officers went to the address and arrested Lizunas on a charge of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.
It’s unclear if Lizunas has an attorney.
