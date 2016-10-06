BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot SUV to die is being put on hold as Hurricane Matthew heads toward the Georgia coast where he is being prosecuted.

Multiple news outlets report a judge said the trial of Justin Ross Harris would be in recess Thursday and Friday and then resume Monday.

Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his 22-month-old son, Cooper, by leaving him for hours in a vehicle parked outside the father’s workplace in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta. Cooper’s lawyers say the death was accidental.

The trial was moved to Brunswick on the coast because of pretrial publicity.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Wednesday urged residents of six coastal counties, including the one where Brunswick is located, to evacuate.