LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia homeowner who killed an intruder outside Atlanta won’t face charges.
DeKalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson tells local news outlets the homeowner, who hasn’t been named, was within his legal right to shoot the intruder Monday morning.
Robertson says the homeowner was sleeping on a couch in the basement of his Lithonia home around 2:30 a.m. when he heard glass shattering. When he got up to check on the noise, he saw a man wearing a wig climbing through a broken window.
The homeowner told the man he had a gun and to stop, but when the man continued walking toward him, the homeowner fired a shot. The homeowner’s wife called police.
The intruder died at the scene. Robertson says police haven’t identified him yet.