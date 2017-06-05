ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court says a man who was severely beaten while leaving Six Flags Over Georgia a decade ago can collect $35 million in legal damages from the amusement park and his attackers.

The ruling by Georgia’s high court Monday reverses an appeals court’s decision to throw out the damage award and order a new trial in the lawsuit by Joshua Martin. Case evidence showed Martin was attacked by a mob while waiting for a bus to leave the theme park in July 2007. His lawyers say Martin suffered permanent brain damage.

Six Flags said it wasn’t liable because the beating didn’t happen on its property. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected that argument, but ordered a new hearing on what portion of the damages Six Flags must pay.