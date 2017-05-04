ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor has signed legislation allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses.

Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed a similar bill last year. But on Thursday, he signed this year’s version and issued a written statement saying the exemptions lawmakers added won his support.

Under the bill, guns would still be banned from dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events. Additionally, faculty or administrative offices, student disciplinary hearings, on-campus childcare centers and areas where high school students attend college classes will be excluded.

Deal was concerned about those issues in last year’s bill.

Opponents hoped to get another veto, but Deal called this year’s bill very different.