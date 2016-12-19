DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Police in central Georgia say a deputy has been wounded during a shootout with a man at a hospital.
Authorities said the deputy’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman tells The Telegraph of Macon that officers were called to Fairview Park Hospital on Sunday night and encountered a gunman, who opened fire.
Authorities say officers returned fire and the Laurens County deputy was wounded in the lower leg. Police said the suspect initially got away, but was later apprehended. No other injuries were reported.
Chatman tells WMAZ-TV that the suspect had been treated overnight in the hospital Thursday, but many details about him or why the shooting occurred weren’t immediately known.
Dublin is about 45 miles southeast of Macon.
