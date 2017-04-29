PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a deputy had to shoot and kill the police dog he handled after the K-9 attacked him.
Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton says Sgt. Slate Simons was attacked by the dog named Kyro on Tuesday while helping the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office on a manhunt.
Talton tells The Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2psoh4k ) the 4½-year-old Belgian Malinois grabbed onto Simons’ leg and tore up his calf. He says the only way Simons could get Kyro loose was to shoot the dog.
Simons was treated and released from an area hospital and is recuperating at home.
Simons told the newspaper that he and Kyro were in thick woods when he thinks Kyro mistook him for the suspect.
He called the circumstances unfortunate, saying the dog was just doing his job.
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com
