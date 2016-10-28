FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — A man who climbed to the top of the George Washington Bridge is creating traffic problems.

Police grabbed the man from a tower on the New Jersey side of the bridge in Fort Lee on Friday morning. Steve Coleman, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, says the man made it to the top of the tower.

Upper lanes were being reopened after traffic had to be diverted to the lower lanes of the two-level bridge, but there are major delays on both sides.

The bridge connecting New York and New Jersey is the busiest in the U.S.

It’s the second time this week the span was shut down during the morning commute. On Wednesday, 10 protesters chained themselves together and blocked the bridge.