LONDON (AP) — George Michael’s former longtime partner and his current boyfriend have both spoken of their sadness at his death from apparent heart failure as mourners continued to gather outside his home in London.
Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted “I will never stop missing you” to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael’s house so they could go to a planned Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.
Former longtime partner Kenny Goss said in a statement that he was “heartbroken” by the death of his former love.
Goss says “he was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much … he was an extremely kind and generous man.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.