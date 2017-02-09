LOS ANGELES (AP) — George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.
The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk.” George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, “The Talk” host said.
The Clooneys’ news followed Beyonce and Jay Z’s announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.
George Clooney’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.