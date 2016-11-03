GENEVA (AP) — Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption.

Spokesman Henri Della Casa of the Geneva prosecutor’s office said Thursday that the cars belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema were confiscated Monday in the freight zone at Geneva’s airport.

Della Casa couldn’t confirm a report in L’Hebdo magazine, saying the vehicles included a Bugatti Veyron valued at 2?million euros ($2.2 million), and a Swedish-made Koenigsegg One:1. Koenigsegg spokesman Steven Wade said only seven of those models have been made, at a base price of $2.8 million.

Obiang is facing a preliminary investigation in Switzerland in connection with a case in neighboring France where he faces trial for alleged misspending of public funds.