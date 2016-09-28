BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Students at a Maryland high school will get to choose whether they want to be considered as a king or queen, regardless of their gender, as part of a gender-neutral homecoming court.

The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2cKXAmp ) reports Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student government representatives voted last week that the top two finalists from a ballot will be crowned at the school’s football game Oct. 7. Those honored could include two boys, two girls, transgender students or a boy-girl duo.

Each winner gets to decide how they want to be identified: as “royalty” or as a king or queen.

Student Government Association President Jacob Rains says students didn’t want to tell their fellow classmates that boys can only be considered as kings, while girls could only be seen as queens.

