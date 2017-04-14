INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The huge gaming convention Gen Con says it will expand its presence in Lucas Oil Stadium this summer.

Gen Con said Friday it will add exhibition and event space to the playing field area used by the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. It says part of it will be a showcase area honoring the 50th anniversary of the first Gen Con in 1967 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Gen Con held some events in the stadium last year.

Seattle-based Gen Con threatened to leave Indianapolis in 2015 during an intense public debate over LGBT rights last year signed a contract that will keep the event in the city through 2021. It posted admissions last year of more than 200,000 over four days largely at the Indiana Convention Center near the stadium.