ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.
Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.
A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.
It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police prepare for Saturday’s ‘March Against Sharia’ and counterprotest
- How would widespread upzones change Seattle neighborhoods? City releases first findings
- Blame game begins as health insurers shun two Washington counties
- 11 injured when semi rear-ends Metro bus on I-5 in Seattle
- Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress WATCH
Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given with clean clothes.
Police reported that the guests were “healthy and happy” after the event.