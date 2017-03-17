GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Gaza artist is crafting artworks out of honeycomb to draw attention to Palestinians who lost limbs in fighting with Israel.
Mohammed Abu Hashish, 28, sculpts legs and arms out of wax, honeycomb, and other materials, on display at his workshop in the Gaza Strip’s al-Maghazi refugee camp.
Abu Hashish lost his brother Hani in the 2014 war between Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, and Israel.
His brother was buried without an arm that was never found, and images from that day continue to haunt Abu Hashish.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Puget Sound transit projects would lose big under Trump budget
“The story of my brother is what inspired me to launch this project,” Abu Hashish said.
Hundreds of Palestinians are thought to have lost limbs in the 2014 conflict.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.