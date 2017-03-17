Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is staging its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade after a rancorous attempt to bar a group representing gay veterans.

The South Boston Allied War Council reversed its decision earlier this month to keep OutVets from marching.

But the dispute left hard feelings — and lingering accusations of homophobia — in its wake. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and other high-profile politicians condemned the attempt to keep OutVets from marching with its rainbow banner. It touched off outrage on social media.

Dee Dee Edmondson is a lawyer for OutVets. She says members of the group are looking forward to “marching proudly” in Sunday’s parade.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015 after decades of resistance that had kept gays out of the procession.

TRACEE M. HERBAUGH