NEW YORK (AP) — Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.
Both the New York and San Francisco parades Sunday will be headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration at a time when leaders are anxious about new President Donald Trump’s agenda.
But the pride celebrations also face some resistance from within the LGBT world itself. Some activists feel the events are centered on gay white men and unconcerned with issues that matter particularly to minorities in the movement, such as economic inequality and policing.
March organizers have taken some steps to address the criticisms about diversity.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Mariners, nearly at full strength, show they can play, and beat, the best