GLEN ROCK, N.J. (AP) — A gay New Jersey police officer who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation will soon be reinstated to the force.
Glen Rock officials announced Wednesday they have reached a settlement with Matthew Stanislao. He had sued the town after he was fired in October 2014, alleging a hostile work environment.
The agreement calls for Stanislao to be reinstated to his patrol officer post with back pay. He and his attorneys will also receive a $750,000 settlement. The town is responsible for $150,000 of that amount, and its insurer the rest.
Stanislao claimed he was harassed by other officers who used derogatory comments and made lewd gestures. The suit also claimed Stanislao was never recognized for his meritorious service.
Stanislao lawyers’ say he’s looking forward to again serving the community.
