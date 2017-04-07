BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province each face up to 100 strokes of the cane after neighbors reported them to Shariah police for having gay sex.
Marzuki, the Shariah police’s chief investigator, said Saturday that residents in a neighborhood of the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, reported the men, aged 23 and 20, to police on March 29.
He said the two men had “confessed” to being a gay couple and that this was supported by video footage taken by a resident.
Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practice Shariah law, which was a concession made by the national government to end a years-long war with separatists.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Powerful storm moves through Puget Sound region after 60 mph gusts hit Oregon
- Ex-Seahawk fights team over painkiller handouts that kept him playing NFL games while hurt WATCH
A Shariah code implemented two years ago allows up to 100 lashes for morality offenses including gay sex.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.