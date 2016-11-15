Share story

The Associated Press

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A gay couple in West Virginia says someone left a note with an anti-gay slur outside their home after Donald Trump’s election.

Clarksburg residents Kyle Chester and Corey Hurley tell the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2gdPAgR) that they discovered the note after receiving a knock on their door early Thursday.

The message read “TRUMP is our president now! Get out of our neighborhood now” followed by a derogatory term.

Clarksburg Police Chief Robbie Hilliard says the couple didn’t want a report filed and had only requested extra neighborhood patrols. Hilliard says they have no suspects at this time.

The couple posted about the note on Facebook and say they’ve received an outpouring of support.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

