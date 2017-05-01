ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian police have detained several gay rights activists in St. Petersburg during a protest against the reported abuse of homosexuals in Chechnya.
An Associated Press photographer saw three women being detained during Monday’s protest. The Fontanka.ru news portal reported about 10 detentions in all on Nevsky Prospekt, the city’s central avenue. No official information was available.
Gay activists and others have been alarmed by reports accusing police in Chechnya of detaining and torturing about 100 men suspected of being gay. The predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia is led by Ramzan Kadyrov, whose security forces have long been accused of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Fontanka.ru reported that the activists detained Monday had shouted “Kadyrov to The Hague!” a reference to the International Criminal Court located in the Dutch city.
