BEIJING (AP) — A falling roof triggered a gas outburst in a central Chinese coal mine that killed five people and trapped seven others, state media said Thursday.
The outburst occurred Wednesday night when 51 workers were underground at the mine in the city of Dengfeng in Henan province, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Thirty-nine workers rose to safety while the others were trapped or killed, the report said.
Workers were doing maintenance work in a pump room when the roof fell, causing the outburst of gas, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Some reports said three rescuers were among those who died, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The mine company could not be reached. A city government official declined to comment.
China’s mining industry has long been among the world’s deadliest, and top work safety regulators have acknowledged that some mines cut corners on safety standards due to financial pressure.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.