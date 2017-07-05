The Louisiana Republican posted a five-minute video commenting about the United States and national security. The video shot at the former Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz, in a gas chamber, riled officials at the Auschwitz Memorial.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana was criticized for posting a video of himself at the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz in a political commentary.
The five-minute video, posted to Lee Johnson Media, shows Higgins at one point in a gas chamber before making a commentary about the United States and national security.
“It’s hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment — unwavering commitment — to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world,” Higgins says in the video, in which he speaks to the camera in different spots around the grounds of one of the camps.
The Auschwitz Memorial’s official Twitter account said “there should be mournful silence” inside the gas chamber.
