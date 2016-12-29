NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration will be surrounded by sanitation vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France.
The 65 garbage collection and sand trucks along Times Square’s perimeter are meant to stop would-be assailants from plowing trucks into the crowd of 1 million people.
New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Carlos Gomez said Thursday that 100 patrol cars also will be used as blocker vehicles.
Officials say they regularly adapt their security measures based on world events. They say there are no known, credible threats against the gathering.
A Dec. 19 attack in Berlin killed 12 people. A July 14 attack in Nice (nees), France, killed 86.
New York police say they’ll deploy 7,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed counterterrorism units.
