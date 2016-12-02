BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s Independent Electoral commission chair says opposition candidate Adama Barrow has won the country’s presidential election, defeating President Yahya Jammeh who led the country for more than two decades.

Alieu Momarr Njai said Friday that Barrow beat Jammeh in an upset victory over the president who had said his victory is all but assured with divine intervention.

Njai said Barrow received 263,515 votes, Jammeh received 212,099 and third candidate Mama Kandeh received 102,969.

He said: “Having received 263,515 I hereby declare Adama Barrow duly elected president of the Republic of Gambia for the next five years.”