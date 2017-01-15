DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s president says he has filed an injunction to restrict president-elect Adama Barrow from being sworn in Thursday and to restrict other parties from swearing him in.

President Yahya Jammeh spoke late Sunday as Barrow is in Senegal until his Jan. 19 inauguration. Jammeh said he called Liberia’s president confirming the injunction and requesting the West African regional bloc help facilitate Supreme Court judges.

He said that the Jan. 19 date marking the end of his mandate is “not carved in stone” and that Gambia must await a Supreme Court decision.

Jammeh conceded after losing in the Dec. 1 election, but later rejected the vote.

Jammeh and his party also filed a petition calling for a new vote. The Nigerian and Sierra Leone judges he appointed have said they cannot sit until May.