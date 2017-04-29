Share story

By
The Associated Press

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism expressed its deep disappointment in how a music, art and culture festival imploded, leaving hundreds stranded and angry.

Tourism officials said in a statement that organizers of the Fyre Festival assured them that they’d worked to have a safe and successful event.

A team of tourism officials was dispatched to help festival-goers leave the island due to poor planning and lack of accommodations.

Organizers of the ill-fated Fyre Festival — multiday party that promised “an invitation to let loose and unplug with the likeminded” on the Bahamian island of Exuma — canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

The festival was heavily promoted on social medial.

TAMARA LUSH