BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured, one critically, when a Korean War-era plane crashed and its fuselage broke apart in West Texas.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the single-engine Hawker Sea Fury lost power as it came in to land Tuesday morning at Stephens County Airport in Breckenridge, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. Lunsford says the fuselage broke apart on impact.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Fred Biddle says the plane was on a test flight when it crash-landed about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the airport.
Biddle says one person was critically hurt, but didn’t say if that was the pilot or passenger. Both were taken to a Fort Worth hospital.
