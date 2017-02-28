JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mourners in South Africa plan to hold a funeral for a British woman who was allegedly tortured before being killed by attackers at her farm.
The funeral for 64-year-old Sue Howarth is to be held Tuesday afternoon in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province in northeastern South Africa.
Howarth died in a hospital on Feb. 21, two days after the attack. Her British husband, Robert Lynn, survived the attack and has said he was burned with a blowtorch and slashed with a knife by assailants demanding money.
Three suspects have been arrested and are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.
Eileen du Preez, a friend of Howarth, says mourners will bring 64 roses to her funeral — one for each year of the victim’s life.
