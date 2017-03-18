NEW YORK (AP) — Funeral plans have been scheduled for a New York fire department medic run over by a stolen ambulance, and a foundation that honors first responders is giving $100,000 to her family.
The fire department on Saturday announced funeral arrangements for emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo.
Her wake will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home. Her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church. Both are in the Bronx.
Meanwhile, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced its donation at Arroyo’s stationhouse.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Huskies have resources, amenities to attract top candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar
Son Jose Montes told the gathering Arroyo would have suggested: “If you could take something from this, just let it humble you.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.