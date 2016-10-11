POUKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral services are being held for a New York State Police investigator who died from an illness stemming from his work at the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

State police announced last week that 51-year-old Paul Stuewer died of an illness dating back to when he was assigned to help with search and recovery efforts following 9/11.

Stuewer served in the state police for 26 years, rising through the ranks from trooper to an investigator assigned to the New York City Drug Enforcement Task Force.

His funeral is being held Wednesday morning at Saint Martin de Porres Church in the town of Poughkeepsie.

Stuewer lived in Dutchess County. He’s survived by his wife, their children and his parents.